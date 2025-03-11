货币 / STNG
STNG: Scorpio Tankers Inc
61.52 USD 0.87 (1.43%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STNG汇率已更改1.43%。当日，交易品种以低点61.37和高点61.77进行交易。
关注Scorpio Tankers Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
STNG新闻
- BTIG将Frontline目标价上调至30美元，看好强劲油轮费率
- Frontline stock price target raised to $30 by BTIG on strong tanker rates
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for September 15th
- Scorpio Tankers to sell MR product tanker for $42 million
- Why Scorpio Tankers Stock Crushed It on Monday
- Alibaba, Palantir Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Monday
- Roblox To Rally Around 34%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday - Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM)
- This Veeva Systems Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Monday - Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)
- BofA Securities upgrades Scorpio Tankers stock to Buy on strong product tanker rates
- Jefferies raises Scorpio Tankers stock price target to $70 on rising product tanker rates
- Scorpio Tankers在InvestingPro 4月份发出低估信号后股价飙升62%
- Scorpio Tankers soars 62% following InvestingPro’s April undervalued signal
- Scorpio Tankers secures five-year LR2 charter at $28,350 per day
- Scorpio Tankers: A Major Deleveraging Process And Good Prospects (NYSE:STNG)
- Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Delek Logistics Partners: Steady Cash Flow And Strategic Expansion Amid High Leverage
- Scorpio Tankers Q1 2025: Reducing Debt, Boosting Cash, And Still Undervalued (NYSE:STNG)
- Harbor Mid Cap Value Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
- Scorpio Tankers: Priced Like It’s Peaking, Performing Like It’s Just Beginning (NYSE:STNG)
- Fidelity Multi-Asset Income Fund Q4 2024 Review (Mutual Fund:FFNOX)
- Top 3 Energy Stocks Which Could Rescue Your Portfolio This Quarter - Noble Corp (NYSE:NE), New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)
日范围
61.37 61.77
年范围
30.63 74.67
前一天收盘价
60.65
- 60.65
- 开盘价
- 61.75
- 卖价
- 61.52
- 买价
- 61.82
- 最低价
- 61.37
- 最高价
- 61.77
交易量
306
- 306
- 日变化
- 1.43%
- 月变化
- 22.11%
- 6个月变化
- 63.62%
- 年变化
- -12.58%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值