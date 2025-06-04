Currencies / STAA
STAA: STAAR Surgical Company
27.23 USD 0.44 (1.59%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STAA exchange rate has changed by -1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.09 and at a high of 27.70.
Follow STAAR Surgical Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
STAA News
Daily Range
27.09 27.70
Year Range
13.50 36.88
- Previous Close
- 27.67
- Open
- 27.57
- Bid
- 27.23
- Ask
- 27.53
- Low
- 27.09
- High
- 27.70
- Volume
- 1.713 K
- Daily Change
- -1.59%
- Month Change
- -0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 55.25%
- Year Change
- -25.78%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%