Currencies / SSSS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SSSS: SuRo Capital Corp - Closed End Fund
9.12 USD 0.02 (0.22%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SSSS exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.99 and at a high of 9.19.
Follow SuRo Capital Corp - Closed End Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SSSS News
- SuRo Capital: AI Ushers Euphoria, But NAV Set To Dip (NASDAQ:SSSS)
- SuRo Capital CEO Klein buys shares worth $124k
- SuRo Capital Q2 2025 slides: NAV surges 35% on AI investment success
- SuRo Capital Corp earnings beat by $2.40, revenue fell short of estimates
- SuRo Capital outlines OpenAI investment strategy, $1 trillion projection
- Citizens JMP raises Shutter Rock Capital stock price target to $10 from $8
- BTIG reiterates Buy rating on Shutter Rock Capital stock with $10 target
- SuRo Capital stock price target raised to $10 from $7 at BTIG on AI portfolio gains
- SuRo Capital: CoreWeave's Blockbuster Debut Ties NAV To AI Animal Spirits (NASDAQ:SSSS)
- SuRo Capital: NAV Continues To Dip As AI Investments Ramp Up (NASDAQ:SSSS)
- SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- SuRo Capital Corp. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SSSS)
- What is CoreWeave, the cloud-services provider expected to go public next week?
Daily Range
8.99 9.19
Year Range
3.87 9.50
- Previous Close
- 9.10
- Open
- 9.16
- Bid
- 9.12
- Ask
- 9.42
- Low
- 8.99
- High
- 9.19
- Volume
- 182
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 5.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 90.00%
- Year Change
- 130.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%