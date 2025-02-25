Currencies / SREA
SREA: DBA Sempra 5.750% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079
23.21 USD 0.15 (0.64%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SREA exchange rate has changed by -0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.05 and at a high of 23.37.
Follow DBA Sempra 5.750% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2079 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SREA News
Daily Range
23.05 23.37
Year Range
19.60 25.20
- Previous Close
- 23.36
- Open
- 23.18
- Bid
- 23.21
- Ask
- 23.51
- Low
- 23.05
- High
- 23.37
- Volume
- 62
- Daily Change
- -0.64%
- Month Change
- 2.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.85%
- Year Change
- -6.56%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%