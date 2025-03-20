Currencies / SQFT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SQFT: Presidio Property Trust Inc - Class A
6.07 USD 0.46 (8.20%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SQFT exchange rate has changed by 8.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.36 and at a high of 6.29.
Follow Presidio Property Trust Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SQFT News
- The State Of REITs: July 2025 Edition
- Simulations Plus, FB Financial And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Blue Gold (NASDAQ:BGL), FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)
- Why Trade Desk Shares Are Trading Higher By 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), BloomZ (NASDAQ:BLMZ)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.20%
- US Stocks Edge Lower; Fastenal Posts Upbeat Earnings - Everbright Digital Hldgs (NASDAQ:EDHL), Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)
- Why Datavault AI Shares Are Trading Higher By 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Autozi Internet Tech (NASDAQ:AZI), Above Food Ingredients (NASDAQ:ABVE)
- presidio property trust holds annual stockholder meeting, reports voting outcomes
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.32%
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (May 19 to May 23) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Announces Earnings for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
- Buy 4 Ideal “Safer” February Dividends, Out Of 40 Choices From Readers
Daily Range
5.36 6.29
Year Range
0.47 23.00
- Previous Close
- 5.61
- Open
- 5.72
- Bid
- 6.07
- Ask
- 6.37
- Low
- 5.36
- High
- 6.29
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- 8.20%
- Month Change
- 23.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 964.91%
- Year Change
- 767.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%