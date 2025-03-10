Currencies / SPRC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SPRC: SciSparc Ltd
1.84 USD 0.04 (2.22%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPRC exchange rate has changed by 2.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.76 and at a high of 1.87.
Follow SciSparc Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPRC News
- SciSparc sets shareholder vote dates for AutoMax merger
- Clearmind files patent for obesity and liver disease treatment
- Upcoming Stock Splits This Week (June 30 to July 4) – Stay Invested - TipRanks.com
- SciSparc to implement 1-for-21 reverse share split on July 3
- SciSparc secures Japanese patent for pain relief combo
- SciSparc Shares Are Soaring Monday: What's Going On? - SciSparc (NASDAQ:SPRC)
Daily Range
1.76 1.87
Year Range
0.20 8.50
- Previous Close
- 1.80
- Open
- 1.87
- Bid
- 1.84
- Ask
- 2.14
- Low
- 1.76
- High
- 1.87
- Volume
- 111
- Daily Change
- 2.22%
- Month Change
- -24.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 513.33%
- Year Change
- 666.67%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev