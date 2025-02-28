Currencies / SPH
SPH: Suburban Propane Partners, L.P
18.53 USD 0.19 (1.01%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPH exchange rate has changed by -1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.45 and at a high of 18.72.
Follow Suburban Propane Partners, L.P dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPH News
- Suburban Propane Partners Stock: Too Much Weather Dependence (NYSE:SPH)
- Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. Common Units (SPH) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Suburban Propane shares surge despite earnings miss in third quarter
- Suburban Propane Partners LP earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- ClearBridge Energy MLP Strategy Q4 2024 Commentary (NYSE:EMO)
- Aristotle Corporate Credit Q4 2024 Commentary
Daily Range
18.45 18.72
Year Range
16.92 22.23
- Previous Close
- 18.72
- Open
- 18.46
- Bid
- 18.53
- Ask
- 18.83
- Low
- 18.45
- High
- 18.72
- Volume
- 126
- Daily Change
- -1.01%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.26%
- Year Change
- 3.06%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%