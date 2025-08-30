QuotesSections
Currencies / SPGI
Back to US Stock Market

SPGI: S&P Global Inc

540.18 USD 3.73 (0.69%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPGI exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 536.95 and at a high of 542.46.

Follow S&P Global Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SPGI News

Daily Range
536.95 542.46
Year Range
427.14 569.07
Previous Close
543.91
Open
541.48
Bid
540.18
Ask
540.48
Low
536.95
High
542.46
Volume
537
Daily Change
-0.69%
Month Change
-0.79%
6 Months Change
7.39%
Year Change
4.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%