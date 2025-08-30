Currencies / SPGI
SPGI: S&P Global Inc
540.18 USD 3.73 (0.69%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPGI exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 536.95 and at a high of 542.46.
Follow S&P Global Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
536.95 542.46
Year Range
427.14 569.07
- Previous Close
- 543.91
- Open
- 541.48
- Bid
- 540.18
- Ask
- 540.48
- Low
- 536.95
- High
- 542.46
- Volume
- 537
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- -0.79%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.39%
- Year Change
- 4.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%