SPGI: S&P Global Inc
506.84 USD 0.99 (0.19%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SPGI ha avuto una variazione del -0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 502.57 e ad un massimo di 510.00.
Segui le dinamiche di S&P Global Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
502.57 510.00
Intervallo Annuale
427.14 569.07
- Chiusura Precedente
- 507.83
- Apertura
- 507.96
- Bid
- 506.84
- Ask
- 507.14
- Minimo
- 502.57
- Massimo
- 510.00
- Volume
- 4.808 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.76%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.06%
20 settembre, sabato