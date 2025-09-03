QuotazioniSezioni
SPGI: S&P Global Inc

506.84 USD 0.99 (0.19%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SPGI ha avuto una variazione del -0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 502.57 e ad un massimo di 510.00.

Segui le dinamiche di S&P Global Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
502.57 510.00
Intervallo Annuale
427.14 569.07
Chiusura Precedente
507.83
Apertura
507.96
Bid
506.84
Ask
507.14
Minimo
502.57
Massimo
510.00
Volume
4.808 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.19%
Variazione Mensile
-6.91%
Variazione Semestrale
0.76%
Variazione Annuale
-2.06%
