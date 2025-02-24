QuotesSections
SOJE: Southern Company (The) Series 2020C 4.20% Junior Subordinated N

19.5400 USD 0.0100 (0.05%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SOJE exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.4707 and at a high of 19.5700.

Follow Southern Company (The) Series 2020C 4.20% Junior Subordinated N dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
19.4707 19.5700
Year Range
16.9900 22.2689
Previous Close
19.5300
Open
19.5699
Bid
19.5400
Ask
19.5430
Low
19.4707
High
19.5700
Volume
47
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
7.19%
6 Months Change
6.20%
Year Change
-11.74%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%