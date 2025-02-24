Il tasso di cambio SOJE ha avuto una variazione del 0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.4090 e ad un massimo di 19.5270.

Segui le dinamiche di Southern Company (The) Series 2020C 4.20% Junior Subordinated N. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.