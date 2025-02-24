QuotazioniSezioni
SOJE: Southern Company (The) Series 2020C 4.20% Junior Subordinated N

19.5200 USD 0.0034 (0.02%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SOJE ha avuto una variazione del 0.02% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.4090 e ad un massimo di 19.5270.

Segui le dinamiche di Southern Company (The) Series 2020C 4.20% Junior Subordinated N. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.4090 19.5270
Intervallo Annuale
16.9900 22.2689
Chiusura Precedente
19.5166
Apertura
19.5186
Bid
19.5200
Ask
19.5230
Minimo
19.4090
Massimo
19.5270
Volume
45
Variazione giornaliera
0.02%
Variazione Mensile
7.08%
Variazione Semestrale
6.09%
Variazione Annuale
-11.83%
20 settembre, sabato