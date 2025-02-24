Currencies / SOJC
SOJC: Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated N
23.9900 USD 0.0388 (0.16%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SOJC exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.8925 and at a high of 24.0199.
Follow Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated N dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
23.8925 24.0199
Year Range
21.0515 24.9300
- Previous Close
- 23.9512
- Open
- 23.9503
- Bid
- 23.9900
- Ask
- 23.9930
- Low
- 23.8925
- High
- 24.0199
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 5.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.17%
- Year Change
- -3.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%