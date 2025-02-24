QuotesSections
Currencies / SOJC
Back to US Stock Market

SOJC: Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated N

23.9900 USD 0.0388 (0.16%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SOJC exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.8925 and at a high of 24.0199.

Follow Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated N dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SOJC News

Daily Range
23.8925 24.0199
Year Range
21.0515 24.9300
Previous Close
23.9512
Open
23.9503
Bid
23.9900
Ask
23.9930
Low
23.8925
High
24.0199
Volume
38
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
5.11%
6 Months Change
11.17%
Year Change
-3.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%