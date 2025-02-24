Valute / SOJC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SOJC: Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated N
23.8600 USD 0.0400 (0.17%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SOJC ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.8200 e ad un massimo di 23.9070.
Segui le dinamiche di Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated N. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SOJC News
- Southern Company: AI Growth, Solar, And Going Nuclear (NYSE:SO)
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Franklin Managed Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FBLAX)
- FT: Income Plus Inflation Protection
- IDU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For July
- Victory Investment Grade Convertible Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SBFCX)
- ERH: All-Weather Strategy With Full Distribution Coverage And A Discount Valuation
- FUTY: Utilities Dashboard For June 2025 (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- The Highest-Quality Dividend Contenders By Quality Scores
- XLU ETF: A Look At Structure And Composition Of This Popular Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)
- SOJC stock touches 52-week low at $21.09 amid market shifts
- Berkshire’s Abel says wildfires prompted new approach to keeping lights on
- OGE Energy: Benefiting From The Safe Haven Trade, But Wait For A Pullback (NYSE:OGE)
- ACV: Near-Term Risks Should Not Be Ignored
- JXI ETF: Utilities Dashboard For March (NYSEARCA:JXI)
- LVHD: Seeking Low Volatility In High Dividends With Average Result
Intervallo Giornaliero
23.8200 23.9070
Intervallo Annuale
21.0515 24.9300
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.9000
- Apertura
- 23.8400
- Bid
- 23.8600
- Ask
- 23.8630
- Minimo
- 23.8200
- Massimo
- 23.9070
- Volume
- 23
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.54%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 10.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- -3.98%
20 settembre, sabato