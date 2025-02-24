QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SOJC
Tornare a Azioni

SOJC: Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated N

23.8600 USD 0.0400 (0.17%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SOJC ha avuto una variazione del -0.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 23.8200 e ad un massimo di 23.9070.

Segui le dinamiche di Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated N. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SOJC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
23.8200 23.9070
Intervallo Annuale
21.0515 24.9300
Chiusura Precedente
23.9000
Apertura
23.8400
Bid
23.8600
Ask
23.8630
Minimo
23.8200
Massimo
23.9070
Volume
23
Variazione giornaliera
-0.17%
Variazione Mensile
4.54%
Variazione Semestrale
10.57%
Variazione Annuale
-3.98%
20 settembre, sabato