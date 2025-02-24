Devises / SOJC
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SOJC: Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated N
23.8600 USD 0.0400 (0.17%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SOJC a changé de -0.17% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 23.8200 et à un maximum de 23.9070.
Suivez la dynamique Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated N. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SOJC Nouvelles
- Southern Company: AI Growth, Solar, And Going Nuclear (NYSE:SO)
- FUTY ETF: Utilities Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- VPU: Understanding The Structure And Suitability Of This Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)
- Franklin Managed Income Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FBLAX)
- FT: Income Plus Inflation Protection
- IDU ETF: Utilities Dashboard For July
- Victory Investment Grade Convertible Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SBFCX)
- ERH: All-Weather Strategy With Full Distribution Coverage And A Discount Valuation
- FUTY: Utilities Dashboard For June 2025 (NYSEARCA:FUTY)
- The Highest-Quality Dividend Contenders By Quality Scores
- XLU ETF: A Look At Structure And Composition Of This Popular Utility ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU)
- SOJC stock touches 52-week low at $21.09 amid market shifts
- Berkshire’s Abel says wildfires prompted new approach to keeping lights on
- OGE Energy: Benefiting From The Safe Haven Trade, But Wait For A Pullback (NYSE:OGE)
- ACV: Near-Term Risks Should Not Be Ignored
- JXI ETF: Utilities Dashboard For March (NYSEARCA:JXI)
- LVHD: Seeking Low Volatility In High Dividends With Average Result
Range quotidien
23.8200 23.9070
Range Annuel
21.0515 24.9300
- Clôture Précédente
- 23.9000
- Ouverture
- 23.8400
- Bid
- 23.8600
- Ask
- 23.8630
- Plus Bas
- 23.8200
- Plus Haut
- 23.9070
- Volume
- 23
- Changement quotidien
- -0.17%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.54%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 10.57%
- Changement Annuel
- -3.98%
20 septembre, samedi