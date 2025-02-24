CotationsSections
Devises / SOJC
SOJC: Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated N

23.8600 USD 0.0400 (0.17%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SOJC a changé de -0.17% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 23.8200 et à un maximum de 23.9070.

Suivez la dynamique Southern Company (The) Series 2017B 5.25% Junior Subordinated N. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
23.8200 23.9070
Range Annuel
21.0515 24.9300
Clôture Précédente
23.9000
Ouverture
23.8400
Bid
23.8600
Ask
23.8630
Plus Bas
23.8200
Plus Haut
23.9070
Volume
23
Changement quotidien
-0.17%
Changement Mensuel
4.54%
Changement à 6 Mois
10.57%
Changement Annuel
-3.98%
20 septembre, samedi