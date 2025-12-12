- Overview
SOCA: Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp.
SOCA exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.0644 and at a high of 10.0750.
Follow Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SOCA stock price today?
Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 10.0700 today. It trades within 10.0644 - 10.0750, yesterday's close was 10.1000, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of SOCA shows these updates.
Does Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 10.0700. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.10% and USD. View the chart live to track SOCA movements.
How to buy SOCA stock?
You can buy Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 10.0700. Orders are usually placed near 10.0700 or 10.0730, while 8 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow SOCA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SOCA stock?
Investing in Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.9400 - 10.1500 and current price 10.0700. Many compare -0.49% and 1.10% before placing orders at 10.0700 or 10.0730. Explore the SOCA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 10.1500. Within 9.9400 - 10.1500, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.1000 helps spot resistance levels. Track Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. (SOCA) over the year was 9.9400. Comparing it with the current 10.0700 and 9.9400 - 10.1500 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SOCA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SOCA stock split?
Solarius Capital Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.1000, and 1.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.1000
- Open
- 10.0750
- Bid
- 10.0700
- Ask
- 10.0730
- Low
- 10.0644
- High
- 10.0750
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -0.30%
- Month Change
- -0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.10%
- Year Change
- 1.10%
