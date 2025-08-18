- Overview
SKF: ProShares UltraShort Financials
SKF exchange rate has changed by 1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.07 and at a high of 27.47.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Financials dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SKF stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Financials stock is priced at 27.47 today. It trades within 27.07 - 27.47, yesterday's close was 27.13, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of SKF shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Financials stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Financials is currently valued at 27.47. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 185.25% and USD. View the chart live to track SKF movements.
How to buy SKF stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Financials shares at the current price of 27.47. Orders are usually placed near 27.47 or 27.77, while 25 and 1.48% show market activity. Follow SKF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SKF stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Financials involves considering the yearly range 8.43 - 44.19 and current price 27.47. Many compare 2.65% and -16.50% before placing orders at 27.47 or 27.77. Explore the SKF price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Financials stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Financials in the past year was 44.19. Within 8.43 - 44.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.13 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Financials performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Financials stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Financials (SKF) over the year was 8.43. Comparing it with the current 27.47 and 8.43 - 44.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SKF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SKF stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Financials has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.13, and 185.25% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.13
- Open
- 27.07
- Bid
- 27.47
- Ask
- 27.77
- Low
- 27.07
- High
- 27.47
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 1.25%
- Month Change
- 2.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.50%
- Year Change
- 185.25%
