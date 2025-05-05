Currencies / SKE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SKE: Skeena Resources Limited
18.43 USD 0.27 (1.44%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SKE exchange rate has changed by -1.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.20 and at a high of 18.61.
Follow Skeena Resources Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SKE News
- Skeena Resources Limited (SKE:CA) Presents at 2025 Precious Metals Summit - Beaver Creek - Slideshow (TSX:SKE:CA)
- Skeena Resources stock initiated with Buy rating at TD Securities
- Skeena Resources reduces ownership stake in TDG Gold after transactions
- Skeena Resources: Eskay Creek Is Developing Smoothly Into A Gold Equivalent Mine
- Skeena Gold & Silver Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
- BMO Capital reiterates Skeena Resources stock rating on Eskay Creek progress
- Dolly Varden Silver: Prime Real Estate In The Golden Triangle Of British Columbia
- Skeena Gold & Silver Signs Interconnection Agreement with Coast Mountain Hydro and Secures Access to Clean, Cost-Effective Energy Supply for Eskay Creek
- Skeena Resources announces annual shareholder meeting
- Skeena Gold & Silver Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results
- Gold Prices, Mining Stocks Climb On These Not-So-Surprising Factors
Daily Range
18.20 18.61
Year Range
7.32 18.74
- Previous Close
- 18.70
- Open
- 18.53
- Bid
- 18.43
- Ask
- 18.73
- Low
- 18.20
- High
- 18.61
- Volume
- 750
- Daily Change
- -1.44%
- Month Change
- 6.90%
- 6 Months Change
- 82.66%
- Year Change
- 115.81%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%