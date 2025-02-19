Currencies / SINT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SINT: SiNtx Technologies Inc
4.04 USD 0.29 (6.70%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SINT exchange rate has changed by -6.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.01 and at a high of 4.28.
Follow SiNtx Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SINT News
- SALT LAKE CITY - SINTX Technologies raises $3.8 million through warrant exercise
- SINTX Technologies secures patent for antipathogenic materials
- Why SINTX Technologies Stock Is Skyrocketing Wednesday - SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)
- SINTX Technologies stock soars after antiviral study publication
- SINTX silicon nitride shows antiviral efficacy against coronaviruses
- SINTX Technologies repositions with focus on silicon nitride implants
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- SINTX acquires SiNAPTIC’s surgical assets to expand foot and ankle market
- SINTX Technologies outlines new strategy to commercialize silicon nitride
- Ascendiant cuts SINTX Tech price target to $28, keeps Buy rating
- SINTX Technologies expands into agribiotech with new patent
- SINTX Technologies refocuses on medical device market
- Sintx technologies director Mark Anderson purchases $11,800 in stock
- Why SINTX Technologies Stock Is Down 21% - SINTX Techs (NASDAQ:SINT)
- S&P 500 Edges Higher; Analog Devices Earnings Top Views - Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)
- Dow Dips 150 Points; US Housing Starts Fall In January - Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR), Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)
- SINTX Shares Are On The Rise Today: What's Going On? - SINTX Techs (NASDAQ:SINT)
- Why Global Blue Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
Daily Range
4.01 4.28
Year Range
1.71 8.60
- Previous Close
- 4.33
- Open
- 4.25
- Bid
- 4.04
- Ask
- 4.34
- Low
- 4.01
- High
- 4.28
- Volume
- 287
- Daily Change
- -6.70%
- Month Change
- -4.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 53.03%
- Year Change
- 17.78%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev