SINT: SiNtx Technologies Inc
4.93 USD 0.71 (16.82%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SINT 환율이 오늘 16.82%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 4.18이고 고가는 5.00이었습니다.
SiNtx Technologies Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SINT News
- SALT LAKE CITY - SINTX Technologies raises $3.8 million through warrant exercise
- SINTX Technologies secures patent for antipathogenic materials
- Why SINTX Technologies Stock Is Skyrocketing Wednesday - SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)
- SINTX Technologies stock soars after antiviral study publication
- SINTX silicon nitride shows antiviral efficacy against coronaviruses
- SINTX Technologies repositions with focus on silicon nitride implants
- Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- SINTX acquires SiNAPTIC’s surgical assets to expand foot and ankle market
- SINTX Technologies outlines new strategy to commercialize silicon nitride
- Ascendiant cuts SINTX Tech price target to $28, keeps Buy rating
- SINTX Technologies expands into agribiotech with new patent
- SINTX Technologies refocuses on medical device market
- Sintx technologies director Mark Anderson purchases $11,800 in stock
- Why SINTX Technologies Stock Is Down 21% - SINTX Techs (NASDAQ:SINT)
- S&P 500 Edges Higher; Analog Devices Earnings Top Views - Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI), Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR)
- Dow Dips 150 Points; US Housing Starts Fall In January - Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR), Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)
- SINTX Shares Are On The Rise Today: What's Going On? - SINTX Techs (NASDAQ:SINT)
- Why Global Blue Group Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 18%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO), Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX)
일일 변동 비율
4.18 5.00
년간 변동
1.71 8.60
- 이전 종가
- 4.22
- 시가
- 4.26
- Bid
- 4.93
- Ask
- 5.23
- 저가
- 4.18
- 고가
- 5.00
- 볼륨
- 428
- 일일 변동
- 16.82%
- 월 변동
- 16.27%
- 6개월 변동
- 86.74%
- 년간 변동율
- 43.73%
20 9월, 토요일