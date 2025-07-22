QuotesSections
SHG
SHG: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd American Depositary Shares

50.25 USD 0.42 (0.84%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SHG exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.06 and at a high of 50.62.

Follow Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
50.06 50.62
Year Range
28.76 52.00
Previous Close
49.83
Open
50.44
Bid
50.25
Ask
50.55
Low
50.06
High
50.62
Volume
292
Daily Change
0.84%
Month Change
8.58%
6 Months Change
54.71%
Year Change
18.54%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%