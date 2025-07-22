QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SHG
SHG: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd American Depositary Shares

49.67 USD 0.39 (0.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SHG ha avuto una variazione del 0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.37 e ad un massimo di 49.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
49.37 49.94
Intervallo Annuale
28.76 52.00
Chiusura Precedente
49.28
Apertura
49.91
Bid
49.67
Ask
49.97
Minimo
49.37
Massimo
49.94
Volume
247
Variazione giornaliera
0.79%
Variazione Mensile
7.32%
Variazione Semestrale
52.92%
Variazione Annuale
17.17%
20 settembre, sabato