Valute / SHG
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SHG: Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd American Depositary Shares
49.67 USD 0.39 (0.79%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SHG ha avuto una variazione del 0.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 49.37 e ad un massimo di 49.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd American Depositary Shares. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SHG News
- Here's What Could Help Shinhan Financial (SHG) Maintain Its Recent Price Strength
- UBS Group AG Mulls U.S. Relocation as Swiss Capital Rules Tighten
- SHG vs. EBKDY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Here's What Makes UBS Stock a Solid Investment Option Now
- SHG vs. NABZY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 21st
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 20th
- Best Growth Stocks to Buy for August 18th
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Marubeni, Materion, Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I. de C.V, Euroseas and Shinhan Financial Group
- Lazard Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio Q2 2025 Commentary
- SHG or NABZY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Zacks.com featured highlights Marubeni, Materion, Betterware de Mexico, S.A.P.I., Euroseas and Shinhan Financial
- Buy These 5 Stocks With Rising Cash Flows to Scoop Up Big Gains
- Is Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- What Makes Shinhan Financial (SHG) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'
- FLKR: Benefit From A.I. And Semiconductor Tailwinds (NYSEARCA:FLKR)
- 5 Stocks With Recent Price Strength to Maximize Your Gains
- ATAI Life Sciences, Revvity And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session - ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI), Cantor Equity Partners I (NASDAQ:CEPO)
- Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SHG)
- Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Shinhan earnings beat by $2.36, revenue topped estimates
- Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- SHG vs. NABZY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Should Value Investors Buy Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG) Stock?
Intervallo Giornaliero
49.37 49.94
Intervallo Annuale
28.76 52.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 49.28
- Apertura
- 49.91
- Bid
- 49.67
- Ask
- 49.97
- Minimo
- 49.37
- Massimo
- 49.94
- Volume
- 247
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.79%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 52.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- 17.17%
20 settembre, sabato