SHEL: Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (each representing two (2)
72.50 USD 0.83 (1.16%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SHEL exchange rate has changed by 1.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 72.01 and at a high of 72.54.
Follow Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (each representing two (2) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
72.01 72.54
Year Range
58.55 74.21
- Previous Close
- 71.67
- Open
- 72.24
- Bid
- 72.50
- Ask
- 72.80
- Low
- 72.01
- High
- 72.54
- Volume
- 6.006 K
- Daily Change
- 1.16%
- Month Change
- -1.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.34%
- Year Change
- 10.45%
