货币 / SHEL
SHEL: Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (each representing two (2)
71.87 USD 0.46 (0.64%)
版块: 能源 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SHEL汇率已更改-0.64%。当日，交易品种以低点71.62和高点72.11进行交易。
关注Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (each representing two (2)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SHEL新闻
- Shell's Unit to Oversee Carbon-Free Energy for Google UK
- 今日英国股市：通胀保持稳定指数上涨，葛兰素史克将在美投资300亿美元
- FTSE 100 today: Index gains as inflation holds steady, GSK to invest $30 bln in US
- Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) Commits £5B in UK AI Investments Ahead of Trump’s Visit - TipRanks.com
- Google在英国开设新数据中心，作为68亿美元投资计划的一部分
- Google opens new UK data centre as part of $6.8 bln investment plan
- 谷歌开设沃尔瑟姆十字数据中心，作为50亿英镑英国投资计划的一部分
- Google sets out $6.8 billion UK investment ahead of Trump’s state visit
- Shell's LNG Canada Expansion Accelerates Under Carney's Priority List
- UBS lowers natural gas prices forecasts
- Carney Cuts The Red Tape, Unveils Over $43 Billion In Flagship Projects - Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF), Newmont (NYSE:NEM)
- 荷兰股市上涨；截至收盘荷兰AEX指数上涨0.47%
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.47%
- Shell Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Supply Deal With Italian Firm Edison
- London stocks rise as investors assess corporate earnings, await US inflation data
- Technip Energies to acquire Ecovyst’s Advanced Materials unit for $556m
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Walmart, Alibaba, Shell, Omega Flex and Weyco
- Why Is Ecovyst Stock Surging Thursday? - Technip Energies (OTC:THNPY), Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)
- Shell (SHEL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
- Top Analyst Reports for Walmart, Alibaba & Shell
- Edison aims to replace some pipeline gas with flexible LNG supply
- Shell Secures Landmark 10-Year Natural Gas Deal With Hungary
- TotalEnergies and KOGAS Sign a 10-Year LNG Supply Agreement
- FTSE 100 lifted by bank, healthcare stocks; corporate earnings in focus
日范围
71.62 72.11
年范围
58.55 74.21
- 前一天收盘价
- 72.33
- 开盘价
- 71.70
- 卖价
- 71.87
- 买价
- 72.17
- 最低价
- 71.62
- 最高价
- 72.11
- 交易量
- 2.202 K
- 日变化
- -0.64%
- 月变化
- -2.16%
- 6个月变化
- -1.21%
- 年变化
- 9.49%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值