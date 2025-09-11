Valute / SHEL
SHEL: Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (each representing two (2)
70.81 USD 0.64 (0.90%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SHEL ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.43 e ad un massimo di 71.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (each representing two (2). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SHEL News
- Shell Joins Petrobras and Galp to Boost Sao Tome Exploration
- How Canada’s Haisla became the world’s first Indigenous LNG owners
- Cheniere Stock: Effects Of Power Of Siberia 2 On US LNG Exports Are Misunderstood (LNG)
- Panama Canal starts process to select firms to build, operate LPG pipeline
- Oil & Gas Stock Roundup: LNG Deals Steal Market Attention
- Chevron Reshapes Portfolio With Singapore Refinery Stake Exit
- Anterix nomina nuovi CMO e CFO per guidare l’innovazione nella banda larga
- Shell (SHEL) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.36%
- Shell's Unit to Oversee Carbon-Free Energy for Google UK
- FTSE 100 oggi: l’indice guadagna mentre l’inflazione resta stabile, GSK investirà 30 miliardi di dollari negli USA
- FTSE 100 today: Index gains as inflation holds steady, GSK to invest $30 bln in US
- Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) Commits £5B in UK AI Investments Ahead of Trump’s Visit - TipRanks.com
- Google apre un nuovo data center nel Regno Unito nell’ambito di un piano di investimenti da 6,8 miliardi di dollari
- Google opens new UK data centre as part of $6.8 bln investment plan
- Google apre un data center a Waltham Cross nell’ambito di un investimento di 5 miliardi di sterline in Gran Bretagna
- Google sets out $6.8 billion UK investment ahead of Trump’s state visit
- Shell's LNG Canada Expansion Accelerates Under Carney's Priority List
- UBS abbassa le previsioni sui prezzi del gas naturale
- UBS lowers natural gas prices forecasts
- Carney Cuts The Red Tape, Unveils Over $43 Billion In Flagship Projects - Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF), Newmont (NYSE:NEM)
- Netherlands stocks higher at close of trade; AEX up 0.47%
- Shell Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Supply Deal With Italian Firm Edison
- London stocks rise as investors assess corporate earnings, await US inflation data
Intervallo Giornaliero
70.43 71.07
Intervallo Annuale
58.55 74.21
- Chiusura Precedente
- 71.45
- Apertura
- 70.98
- Bid
- 70.81
- Ask
- 71.11
- Minimo
- 70.43
- Massimo
- 71.07
- Volume
- 8.510 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.67%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.88%
20 settembre, sabato