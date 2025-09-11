QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SHEL
Tornare a Azioni

SHEL: Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (each representing two (2)

70.81 USD 0.64 (0.90%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SHEL ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.43 e ad un massimo di 71.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Shell PLC American Depositary Shares (each representing two (2). Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SHEL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
70.43 71.07
Intervallo Annuale
58.55 74.21
Chiusura Precedente
71.45
Apertura
70.98
Bid
70.81
Ask
71.11
Minimo
70.43
Massimo
71.07
Volume
8.510 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.90%
Variazione Mensile
-3.61%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.67%
Variazione Annuale
7.88%
20 settembre, sabato