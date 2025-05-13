Currencies / SGRP
SGRP: SPAR Group Inc
1.10 USD 0.02 (1.79%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SGRP exchange rate has changed by -1.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.09 and at a high of 1.12.
Follow SPAR Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SGRP News
- SPAR Group earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
- SPAR Group, Inc. (SGRP) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- SPAR Group earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- SPAR Group responds to founder’s demands for $15 million payment
- SPAR Group regains Nasdaq compliance, faces new filing delay
- Spar group insider Robert G. Brown sells $6,300 in stock
Daily Range
1.09 1.12
Year Range
0.91 2.49
- Previous Close
- 1.12
- Open
- 1.12
- Bid
- 1.10
- Ask
- 1.40
- Low
- 1.09
- High
- 1.12
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- -1.79%
- Month Change
- -7.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -17.29%
- Year Change
- -55.10%
