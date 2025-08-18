QuotesSections
SFM
SFM: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc

125.90 USD 2.98 (2.31%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SFM exchange rate has changed by -2.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 125.62 and at a high of 128.40.

Follow Sprouts Farmers Market Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
125.62 128.40
Year Range
109.69 182.00
Previous Close
128.88
Open
128.27
Bid
125.90
Ask
126.20
Low
125.62
High
128.40
Volume
4.749 K
Daily Change
-2.31%
Month Change
-9.06%
6 Months Change
-16.89%
Year Change
14.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%