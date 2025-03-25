QuotesSections
Currencies / SFLO
SFLO: VictoryShares Small Cap Free Cash Flow ETF

29.52 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SFLO exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.45 and at a high of 29.92.

Daily Range
29.45 29.92
Year Range
20.48 29.94
Previous Close
29.52
Open
29.61
Bid
29.52
Ask
29.82
Low
29.45
High
29.92
Volume
130
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
2.46%
6 Months Change
20.54%
Year Change
10.52%
24 September, Wednesday
14:00
USD
New Home Sales
Act
Fcst
0.692 M
Prev
0.652 M
14:00
USD
New Home Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
7.9%
Prev
-0.6%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-2.631 M
Prev
-9.285 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-0.329 M
Prev
-0.296 M
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.724%