SEGG: Lottery.Com Inc.
SEGG exchange rate has changed by -6.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 4.4000 and at a high of 4.9700.
Follow Lottery.Com Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SEGG stock price today?
Lottery.Com Inc. stock is priced at 4.5000 today. It trades within -6.44%, yesterday's close was 4.8100, and trading volume reached 111. The live price chart of SEGG shows these updates.
Does Lottery.Com Inc. stock pay dividends?
Lottery.Com Inc. is currently valued at 4.5000. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 240.91% and USD. View the chart live to track SEGG movements.
How to buy SEGG stock?
You can buy Lottery.Com Inc. shares at the current price of 4.5000. Orders are usually placed near 4.5000 or 4.5030, while 111 and -9.46% show market activity. Follow SEGG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SEGG stock?
Investing in Lottery.Com Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.5401 - 7.0000 and current price 4.5000. Many compare -6.64% and 240.91% before placing orders at 4.5000 or 4.5030. Explore the SEGG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Lottery.Com Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Lottery.Com Inc. in the past year was 7.0000. Within 0.5401 - 7.0000, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.8100 helps spot resistance levels. Track Lottery.Com Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Lottery.Com Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Lottery.Com Inc. (SEGG) over the year was 0.5401. Comparing it with the current 4.5000 and 0.5401 - 7.0000 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SEGG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SEGG stock split?
Lottery.Com Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.8100, and 240.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.8100
- Open
- 4.9700
- Bid
- 4.5000
- Ask
- 4.5030
- Low
- 4.4000
- High
- 4.9700
- Volume
- 111
- Daily Change
- -6.44%
- Month Change
- -6.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 240.91%
- Year Change
- 240.91%
