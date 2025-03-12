Currencies / SEATW
SEATW: Vivid Seats Inc - Warrant
0.1110 USD 0.0050 (4.31%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SEATW exchange rate has changed by -4.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1110 and at a high of 0.1143.
Follow Vivid Seats Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
0.1110 0.1143
Year Range
0.1000 0.4400
- Previous Close
- 0.1160
- Open
- 0.1143
- Bid
- 0.1110
- Ask
- 0.1140
- Low
- 0.1110
- High
- 0.1143
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -4.31%
- Month Change
- 0.73%
- 6 Months Change
- -38.33%
- Year Change
- -57.31%
