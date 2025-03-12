QuotesSections
Currencies / SEATW
Back to US Stock Market

SEATW: Vivid Seats Inc - Warrant

0.1110 USD 0.0050 (4.31%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SEATW exchange rate has changed by -4.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.1110 and at a high of 0.1143.

Follow Vivid Seats Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SEATW News

Daily Range
0.1110 0.1143
Year Range
0.1000 0.4400
Previous Close
0.1160
Open
0.1143
Bid
0.1110
Ask
0.1140
Low
0.1110
High
0.1143
Volume
2
Daily Change
-4.31%
Month Change
0.73%
6 Months Change
-38.33%
Year Change
-57.31%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev