SCSC: ScanSource Inc
45.07 USD 0.05 (0.11%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCSC exchange rate has changed by 0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.55 and at a high of 45.24.
Follow ScanSource Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
44.55 45.24
Year Range
28.76 53.91
- Previous Close
- 45.02
- Open
- 45.06
- Bid
- 45.07
- Ask
- 45.37
- Low
- 44.55
- High
- 45.24
- Volume
- 386
- Daily Change
- 0.11%
- Month Change
- 4.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.71%
- Year Change
- -5.95%
