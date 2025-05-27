Valute / SCSC
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
SCSC: ScanSource Inc
43.80 USD 0.53 (1.20%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SCSC ha avuto una variazione del -1.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.60 e ad un massimo di 44.63.
Segui le dinamiche di ScanSource Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SCSC News
- SCSC vs. SITE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Fast-paced Momentum Stock ScanSource (SCSC) Is Still Trading at a Bargain
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th
- SCSC or SITE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- New Strong Buy Stocks for September 3rd
- Should Value Investors Buy ScanSource (SCSC) Stock?
- ScanSource (SCSC)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
- Why Fast-paced Mover ScanSource (SCSC) Is a Great Choice for Value Investors
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for August 26th
- ScanSource Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Q4 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- SCSC Reports Results
- ScanSource SCSC Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- ScanSource (SCSC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- ScanSource Posts 9% Revenue Gain in Q4
- ScanSource earnings beat by $0.09, revenue topped estimates
- ScanSource shares rise 3% as Q4 earnings, revenue top expectations
- ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Scansource SEVP & CIO Hayden sells $278k in shares
- Pzena Small Cap Focused Value Q1 2025 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.60 44.63
Intervallo Annuale
28.76 53.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 44.33
- Apertura
- 44.51
- Bid
- 43.80
- Ask
- 44.10
- Minimo
- 43.60
- Massimo
- 44.63
- Volume
- 593
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 28.98%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.60%
20 settembre, sabato