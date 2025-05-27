통화 / SCSC
SCSC: ScanSource Inc
43.80 USD 0.53 (1.20%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SCSC 환율이 오늘 -1.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 43.60이고 고가는 44.63이었습니다.
ScanSource Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SCSC News
일일 변동 비율
43.60 44.63
년간 변동
28.76 53.91
- 이전 종가
- 44.33
- 시가
- 44.51
- Bid
- 43.80
- Ask
- 44.10
- 저가
- 43.60
- 고가
- 44.63
- 볼륨
- 593
- 일일 변동
- -1.20%
- 월 변동
- 1.72%
- 6개월 변동
- 28.98%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.60%
20 9월, 토요일