QuotesSections
Currencies / SCHF
Back to US Stock Market

SCHF: Schwab International Equity ETF

23.29 USD 0.03 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCHF exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.22 and at a high of 23.33.

Follow Schwab International Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SCHF News

Daily Range
23.22 23.33
Year Range
17.56 41.17
Previous Close
23.32
Open
23.32
Bid
23.29
Ask
23.59
Low
23.22
High
23.33
Volume
4.735 K
Daily Change
-0.13%
Month Change
3.93%
6 Months Change
17.57%
Year Change
-43.43%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev