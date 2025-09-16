Currencies / SCE-PG
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SCE-PG: SCE Trust II Trust Preferred Securities
17.7742 USD 0.0098 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SCE-PG exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.7650 and at a high of 17.9399.
Follow SCE Trust II Trust Preferred Securities dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
17.7650 17.9399
Year Range
16.0500 21.6600
- Previous Close
- 17.7840
- Open
- 17.7650
- Bid
- 17.7742
- Ask
- 17.7772
- Low
- 17.7650
- High
- 17.9399
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- 3.97%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.14%
- Year Change
- -16.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%