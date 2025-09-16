QuotesSections
Currencies / SCE-PG
Back to US Stock Market

SCE-PG: SCE Trust II Trust Preferred Securities

17.7742 USD 0.0098 (0.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCE-PG exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.7650 and at a high of 17.9399.

Follow SCE Trust II Trust Preferred Securities dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
17.7650 17.9399
Year Range
16.0500 21.6600
Previous Close
17.7840
Open
17.7650
Bid
17.7742
Ask
17.7772
Low
17.7650
High
17.9399
Volume
22
Daily Change
-0.06%
Month Change
3.97%
6 Months Change
-1.14%
Year Change
-16.67%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%