SCCF: Sachem Capital Corp 7.125% Notes due 2027

23.0200 USD 0.1500 (0.65%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SCCF exchange rate has changed by -0.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.9000 and at a high of 23.2870.

Follow Sachem Capital Corp 7.125% Notes due 2027 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
22.9000 23.2870
Year Range
18.1000 23.6200
Previous Close
23.1700
Open
23.2690
Bid
23.0200
Ask
23.0230
Low
22.9000
High
23.2870
Volume
19
Daily Change
-0.65%
Month Change
-0.35%
6 Months Change
17.81%
Year Change
2.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%