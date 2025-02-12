Currencies / SBSI
SBSI: Southside Bancshares Inc
29.86 USD 0.31 (1.03%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SBSI exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.62 and at a high of 30.00.
Follow Southside Bancshares Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SBSI News
Daily Range
29.62 30.00
Year Range
25.85 38.00
- Previous Close
- 30.17
- Open
- 30.00
- Bid
- 29.86
- Ask
- 30.16
- Low
- 29.62
- High
- 30.00
- Volume
- 116
- Daily Change
- -1.03%
- Month Change
- -3.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.04%
- Year Change
- -8.85%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%