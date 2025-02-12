QuotazioniSezioni
SBSI: Southside Bancshares Inc

30.20 USD 0.74 (2.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SBSI ha avuto una variazione del -2.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.05 e ad un massimo di 30.61.

Segui le dinamiche di Southside Bancshares Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
30.05 30.61
Intervallo Annuale
25.85 38.00
Chiusura Precedente
30.94
Apertura
30.53
Bid
30.20
Ask
30.50
Minimo
30.05
Massimo
30.61
Volume
199
Variazione giornaliera
-2.39%
Variazione Mensile
-2.55%
Variazione Semestrale
5.23%
Variazione Annuale
-7.81%
