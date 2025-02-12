Valute / SBSI
SBSI: Southside Bancshares Inc
30.20 USD 0.74 (2.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SBSI ha avuto una variazione del -2.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 30.05 e ad un massimo di 30.61.
Segui le dinamiche di Southside Bancshares Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
30.05 30.61
Intervallo Annuale
25.85 38.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 30.94
- Apertura
- 30.53
- Bid
- 30.20
- Ask
- 30.50
- Minimo
- 30.05
- Massimo
- 30.61
- Volume
- 199
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.55%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.23%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.81%
20 settembre, sabato