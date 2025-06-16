Currencies / SBLK
SBLK: Star Bulk Carriers Corp
19.31 USD 0.05 (0.26%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SBLK exchange rate has changed by -0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.05 and at a high of 19.41.
Follow Star Bulk Carriers Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBLK News
Daily Range
19.05 19.41
Year Range
12.06 23.65
- Previous Close
- 19.36
- Open
- 19.41
- Bid
- 19.31
- Ask
- 19.61
- Low
- 19.05
- High
- 19.41
- Volume
- 2.163 K
- Daily Change
- -0.26%
- Month Change
- 4.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.07%
- Year Change
- -16.23%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%