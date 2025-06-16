통화 / SBLK
SBLK: Star Bulk Carriers Corp
19.70 USD 0.14 (0.71%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SBLK 환율이 오늘 -0.71%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 19.45이고 고가는 19.80이었습니다.
Star Bulk Carriers Corp 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
19.45 19.80
년간 변동
12.06 23.65
- 이전 종가
- 19.84
- 시가
- 19.79
- Bid
- 19.70
- Ask
- 20.00
- 저가
- 19.45
- 고가
- 19.80
- 볼륨
- 2.759 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.71%
- 월 변동
- 6.49%
- 6개월 변동
- 25.56%
- 년간 변동율
- -14.53%
20 9월, 토요일