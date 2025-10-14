- Overview
SBB: ProShares Short SmallCap600
SBB exchange rate has changed by -2.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.88 and at a high of 14.32.
Follow ProShares Short SmallCap600 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SBB stock price today?
ProShares Short SmallCap600 stock is priced at 13.88 today. It trades within 13.88 - 14.32, yesterday's close was 14.17, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of SBB shows these updates.
Does ProShares Short SmallCap600 stock pay dividends?
ProShares Short SmallCap600 is currently valued at 13.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -7.90% and USD. View the chart live to track SBB movements.
How to buy SBB stock?
You can buy ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares at the current price of 13.88. Orders are usually placed near 13.88 or 14.18, while 5 and -3.07% show market activity. Follow SBB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SBB stock?
Investing in ProShares Short SmallCap600 involves considering the yearly range 13.39 - 18.62 and current price 13.88. Many compare 0.87% and -15.26% before placing orders at 13.88 or 14.18. Explore the SBB price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Short SmallCap600 stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Short SmallCap600 in the past year was 18.62. Within 13.39 - 18.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short SmallCap600 performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Short SmallCap600 stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Short SmallCap600 (SBB) over the year was 13.39. Comparing it with the current 13.88 and 13.39 - 18.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SBB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SBB stock split?
ProShares Short SmallCap600 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.17, and -7.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.17
- Open
- 14.32
- Bid
- 13.88
- Ask
- 14.18
- Low
- 13.88
- High
- 14.32
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- -2.05%
- Month Change
- 0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -15.26%
- Year Change
- -7.90%
