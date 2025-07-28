Currencies / SANM
SANM: Sanmina Corporation
117.32 USD 1.88 (1.58%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SANM exchange rate has changed by -1.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 116.73 and at a high of 119.43.
Follow Sanmina Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SANM News
Daily Range
116.73 119.43
Year Range
63.66 125.76
- Previous Close
- 119.20
- Open
- 119.01
- Bid
- 117.32
- Ask
- 117.62
- Low
- 116.73
- High
- 119.43
- Volume
- 408
- Daily Change
- -1.58%
- Month Change
- 2.17%
- 6 Months Change
- 53.04%
- Year Change
- 71.45%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%