SANM: Sanmina Corporation

118.30 USD 1.07 (0.90%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SANM ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 117.19 e ad un massimo di 119.99.

Segui le dinamiche di Sanmina Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
117.19 119.99
Intervallo Annuale
63.66 125.76
Chiusura Precedente
119.37
Apertura
119.37
Bid
118.30
Ask
118.60
Minimo
117.19
Massimo
119.99
Volume
1.543 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.90%
Variazione Mensile
3.02%
Variazione Semestrale
54.32%
Variazione Annuale
72.88%
