Valute / SANM
SANM: Sanmina Corporation
118.30 USD 1.07 (0.90%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SANM ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 117.19 e ad un massimo di 119.99.
Segui le dinamiche di Sanmina Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SANM News
Intervallo Giornaliero
117.19 119.99
Intervallo Annuale
63.66 125.76
- Chiusura Precedente
- 119.37
- Apertura
- 119.37
- Bid
- 118.30
- Ask
- 118.60
- Minimo
- 117.19
- Massimo
- 119.99
- Volume
- 1.543 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.02%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 54.32%
- Variazione Annuale
- 72.88%
20 settembre, sabato