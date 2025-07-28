Devises / SANM
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
SANM: Sanmina Corporation
118.30 USD 1.07 (0.90%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SANM a changé de -0.90% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 117.19 et à un maximum de 119.99.
Suivez la dynamique Sanmina Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SANM Nouvelles
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Sanmina Stock?
- CLS vs. ASTS: Which Technology Stock Suits Your Risk Profile?
- Here's Why Sanmina (SANM) is a Strong Value Stock
- Jabil vs. Corning: Which Tech Manufacturing Stock Is the Better Buy?
- Celestica Surges 139% in 6 Months: How to Play the Stock
- Sanmina (SANM) Down 4.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- CLS vs. JBL: Which Stock Has the Edge in AI-Fueled Demand Backdrop?
- Why Sanmina (SANM) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Jabil Skyrockets 119.6% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Are You a Momentum Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Sanmina Q3: Despite Soft Guidance, Investor Enthusiasm Is High; Hold For Now (SANM)
- Sanmina stock hits 52-week high at $121.74
- Sanmina (SANM) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- Sanmina Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- UnitedHealth, Eli Lilly Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Sanmina, Sarepta Therapeutics, Polaris, Celestica And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Rich Sparkle Holdings (NASDAQ:ANPA), Amkor Tech (NASDAQ:AMKR)
- Eli Lilly, UnitedHealth among Tuesday’s market cap stock movers
- Sanmina stock hits 52-week high at 107.31 USD
- Sanmina Corporation 2025 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SANM)
- Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Sanmina beats Q3 2025 forecasts, stock dips
- Sanmina (SANM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sanmina Q3 2025 slides: Revenue jumps 10.9%, ZT Systems acquisition on track
Range quotidien
117.19 119.99
Range Annuel
63.66 125.76
- Clôture Précédente
- 119.37
- Ouverture
- 119.37
- Bid
- 118.30
- Ask
- 118.60
- Plus Bas
- 117.19
- Plus Haut
- 119.99
- Volume
- 1.543 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.90%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.02%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 54.32%
- Changement Annuel
- 72.88%
20 septembre, samedi