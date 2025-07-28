CotationsSections
SANM
SANM: Sanmina Corporation

118.30 USD 1.07 (0.90%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de SANM a changé de -0.90% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 117.19 et à un maximum de 119.99.

Suivez la dynamique Sanmina Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
117.19 119.99
Range Annuel
63.66 125.76
Clôture Précédente
119.37
Ouverture
119.37
Bid
118.30
Ask
118.60
Plus Bas
117.19
Plus Haut
119.99
Volume
1.543 K
Changement quotidien
-0.90%
Changement Mensuel
3.02%
Changement à 6 Mois
54.32%
Changement Annuel
72.88%
