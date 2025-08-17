Currencies / SAIC
SAIC: Science Applications International Corporation
103.50 USD 0.43 (0.41%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SAIC exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 101.97 and at a high of 103.60.
Follow Science Applications International Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SAIC News
Daily Range
101.97 103.60
Year Range
94.68 156.34
- Previous Close
- 103.93
- Open
- 102.22
- Bid
- 103.50
- Ask
- 103.80
- Low
- 101.97
- High
- 103.60
- Volume
- 267
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- -11.79%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.11%
- Year Change
- -25.71%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%