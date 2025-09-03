Währungen / SAIC
SAIC: Science Applications International Corporation
102.48 USD 0.31 (0.30%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SAIC hat sich für heute um -0.30% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 101.30 bis zu einem Hoch von 103.03 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Science Applications International Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
101.30 103.03
Jahresspanne
94.68 156.34
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 102.79
- Eröffnung
- 102.79
- Bid
- 102.48
- Ask
- 102.78
- Tief
- 101.30
- Hoch
- 103.03
- Volumen
- 1.046 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.30%
- Monatsänderung
- -12.66%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -9.02%
- Jahresänderung
- -26.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K