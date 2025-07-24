Currencies / SAH
SAH: Sonic Automotive Inc
78.19 USD 0.60 (0.76%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SAH exchange rate has changed by -0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.70 and at a high of 78.45.
Follow Sonic Automotive Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
77.70 78.45
Year Range
52.00 89.48
- Previous Close
- 78.79
- Open
- 78.45
- Bid
- 78.19
- Ask
- 78.49
- Low
- 77.70
- High
- 78.45
- Volume
- 36
- Daily Change
- -0.76%
- Month Change
- -3.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.17%
- Year Change
- 34.35%
