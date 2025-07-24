QuotesSections
Currencies / SAH
SAH: Sonic Automotive Inc

78.19 USD 0.60 (0.76%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SAH exchange rate has changed by -0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 77.70 and at a high of 78.45.

Daily Range
77.70 78.45
Year Range
52.00 89.48
Previous Close
78.79
Open
78.45
Bid
78.19
Ask
78.49
Low
77.70
High
78.45
Volume
36
Daily Change
-0.76%
Month Change
-3.07%
6 Months Change
38.17%
Year Change
34.35%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%