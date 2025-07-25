QuotazioniSezioni
SAH: Sonic Automotive Inc

78.46 USD 1.43 (1.79%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SAH ha avuto una variazione del -1.79% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 77.68 e ad un massimo di 79.76.

Segui le dinamiche di Sonic Automotive Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
77.68 79.76
Intervallo Annuale
52.00 89.48
Chiusura Precedente
79.89
Apertura
79.76
Bid
78.46
Ask
78.76
Minimo
77.68
Massimo
79.76
Volume
155
Variazione giornaliera
-1.79%
Variazione Mensile
-2.74%
Variazione Semestrale
38.65%
Variazione Annuale
34.81%
20 settembre, sabato