SACH: Sachem Capital Corp
1.22 USD 0.03 (2.40%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SACH exchange rate has changed by -2.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.15 and at a high of 1.24.
Follow Sachem Capital Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SACH News
- Sachem Capital: Quarterly Profit Puts Baby Bonds In A Good Spot (NYSE:SACH)
- Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sachem Capital earnings matched, revenue fell short of estimates
- I’m Avoiding Most High-Yielding Mortgage REITs, Except For A Few
- Sachem Capital shareholders approve all proposals at annual meeting
- JMP reiterates Market Perform rating on Sachem Capital stock
- 2 'Sucker Yields' That Will Keep You Up At Night
- 2 REITs To Avoid (The Raised Nail Gets Hammered)
- Sachem Capital Announces Closing of New $100 Million of Senior Secured Notes
- Sachem Capital Corp. Announces Common and Preferred Dividends
- SACH stock touches 52-week low at $0.82 amid market challenges
- Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- The Market is too pessimistic on Sachem Capital (NYSE:SACH)
Daily Range
1.15 1.24
Year Range
0.80 2.56
- Previous Close
- 1.25
- Open
- 1.24
- Bid
- 1.22
- Ask
- 1.52
- Low
- 1.15
- High
- 1.24
- Volume
- 321
- Daily Change
- -2.40%
- Month Change
- -0.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.27%
- Year Change
- -51.59%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev