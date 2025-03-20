QuotesSections
RWAYZ: Runway Growth Finance Corp - 8.00% Notes due 2027

25.3100 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

RWAYZ exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.3000 and at a high of 25.3500.

Follow Runway Growth Finance Corp - 8.00% Notes due 2027 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
25.3000 25.3500
Year Range
24.8300 25.6400
Previous Close
25.3100
Open
25.3500
Bid
25.3100
Ask
25.3130
Low
25.3000
High
25.3500
Volume
17
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.36%
6 Months Change
0.16%
Year Change
-0.20%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%