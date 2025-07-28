Currencies / RVTY
RVTY: Revvity Inc
84.87 USD 0.84 (1.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RVTY exchange rate has changed by 1.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.40 and at a high of 85.45.
Follow Revvity Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RVTY News
- Revvity stock rating reiterated at Overweight by KeyBanc despite lowered estimates
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.06%
- Google, Tesla Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Revvity Inc stock hits 52-week low at 85.01 USD
- Bruker Stock: Former Academia Customer Strength, Now Incredible Weakness (NASDAQ:BRKR)
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Growth Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:JAENX)
- Revvity stock hits 52-week low at 87.63 USD
- Stifel lowers Revvity stock price target to $110 on China ImmunoDx pressures
- Raymond James lowers Revvity stock price target to $115 on China headwinds
- Revvity stock price target lowered to $115 by Bernstein on China headwinds
- Revvity: Not A Healthy Diagnosis For This Life Science Business (NYSE:RVTY)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14%
- Revvity Q2: Headwinds From China And Customers, Buy On Weakness (NYSE:RVTY)
- AMD and Tesla Lead Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- Revvity stock price target lowered to $100 at Jefferies on China headwinds
- Revvity, Inc. (RVTY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Revvity, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:RVTY)
- Revvity Slashes Outlook As China Policy Deals Diagnostics Blow - Revvity (NYSE:RVTY)
- Revvity trims 2025 profit forecast as China policy changes hit diagnostics demand
- AMD and ServiceNow Highlight Monday’s Market Cap Stock Movers
- RVTY Posts Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raises '25 Sales View
- Revvity (RVTY) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
Daily Range
84.40 85.45
Year Range
81.36 129.16
- Previous Close
- 84.03
- Open
- 84.48
- Bid
- 84.87
- Ask
- 85.17
- Low
- 84.40
- High
- 85.45
- Volume
- 947
- Daily Change
- 1.00%
- Month Change
- -5.09%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.74%
- Year Change
- -33.61%
